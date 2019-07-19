Debunked myths about beverages, thirst quenching
In the heat of the sweating becomes more intense, quickly lost moisture and as a result the body is starved of fluid.
It would seem a trifle, but because of her declining performance, deteriorating mood, the person feels lethargic and sleepy.
Besides, with the shortage of water slows down metabolism and deteriorates the functioning of the internal organs, because all biochemical processes in our body occur in the aquatic environment.
In the heat it is important to drink fresh clean water, preferably mineral, since then the body loses not only fluid but also minerals and just purified tap water to make up for their lack not “the Norm of consumption of clean water per day 1.5-2 liters. But in the heat of this figure should be significantly increased. To avoid dehydration, you should drink small amounts continuously throughout the day without waiting for thirst. The first glass of water you need to drink more in the morning, immediately after waking up,” said the medic.
Doctor urged to always carry in my bag a bottle of water and drink constantly, where ever you are.
Important clarification: drink ice water in the heat is not necessary, as due to the difference of temperatures easily freeze the throat, besides the cold liquid will irritate the stomach wall. This drink also reduces the blood supply to the gastric mucosa, and the body will take more energy to heat it to body temperature. To quickly quench your thirst, drink water and herbal teas at room temperature, then the faster they will be “absorbed” in the stomach wall and enter the cells.