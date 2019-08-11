Debunked popular myths about coffee
Drinking coffee within four hours before sleep does not influence its quality and duration. To such conclusion scientists from Florida Atlantic University and their colleagues from several research institutions in the U.S., published the results of his research.
It is worth to mention that the participants were exclusively African Americans, whose average age was 63.7 years, two-thirds of them women. Scientists decided to find out how the evening use of alcohol, nicotine and caffeine affect sleep, and focus on African Americans explained that this population in previous studies on this topic were represented.
The experiment was attended by 785 people, everyone got actigraph (similar to a wrist watch sensor, fixing activity during the day), they also conducted daily sleep diaries in which they recorded how much alcohol, caffeine or nicotine they consumed for four hours before you go to bed. In total, the sample consisted of 5164 person-days.
As already mentioned, the dependencies between evening coffee and sleep parameters was not found. At the same time, scientists noted that the dose of caffeine and individual differences in sensitivity and tolerance to this component fully into account the very difficult, so guarantee that it does not affect sleep, they can not give.
While smokers and/or those who used alcohol before sleep, its duration was considerably lower than in cases when people give up these bad habits in the evening.
This observation proved to be fair and taking into account such factors as age, gender, obesity, level of education, presence of depression, anxiety or stress. It is emphasized that in the study, the worst sleep was affected by nicotine: smokers sleep duration was, on average, 42,47 minutes less.