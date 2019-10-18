Debunked popular myths about gastritis
Many, including educated people, sincerely believe that the development of gastritis leads to eating fast food and other harmful foods. But it is not! What popular theories about gastritis are just myths, said the scientist, the doctor-gastroenterologist Alexey Paramonov.
1. Gastritis occurs due to large amounts of harmful food. According to experts, this is one of the most common myths about gastritis. Diet a significant role in the development of gastritis does not play, says the doctor. The main factor in the development of this disease is the activation of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori, another provoking factor is Smoking. In addition, on the occurrence of gastritis can affect genetic predisposition.
2. Gastritis abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, etc. Another myth! Alexey Paramonov said that the unpleasant symptoms of stomach problems peculiar to other ailments (gastroesophageal reflux disease, functional dyspepsia).
As for the gastritis, in many cases it does not manifest itself in any way. To identify gastritis does not help the external symptoms and the analysis of the tissue of the stomach wall, which is obtained by gastroscopy.
3. In gastritis it is important to follow a strict diet. Scientist do not agree. Diet has no value in the treatment of gastritis, modern science has confirmed the healing effect of diets for patients with this disease, noticed Paramonov.
4. The medication can cause gastritis. The doctor explains that this belief was formed due to the fact that aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (analgesic and antipyretic) are able to damage the integrity of the gastric mucosa. This can result in a condition similar to gastritis, but in fact the gastritis are not. The scientist cautioned to take these drugs “just in case”, “prevention”, “blood thinning” is impossible. The same aspirin for people with a low risk of heart attack “carries more dangers of ulcers and bleeding, than good.”
Of analgesics, and antipyretics are the most safe for gastric formulations based on paracetamol, added the expert.