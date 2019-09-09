Debunked popular myths about probiotics
Probiotics – the stars among the drugs of health.
All heard about them, but how useful magic pill and how much they need, I don’t know. And probiotics and prebiotics need every person who cares about their health. Understand, what, in what form they take, what to do, that the treatment was successful.
What it is
Probiotics are microorganisms that positively affect different organs of the system. Types of bacteria lot, everyone has a certain effect, has different strains. If microorganisms are many, we are healthy and feeling fine, the problems begin when they deficiency. Probiotics support digestive function, promote the absorption of minerals and nutrients. They are also responsible for the production of potassium, b vitamins, strengthen the immune system.
Where to get
There are two options – food and pills.
Food
To get probiotics from food is not difficult – if you know where they are. Kit includes:
kimchi, sauerkraut;
miso;
pickles;
kefir;
yogurt;
Tempe (soy beans).
To achieve the desired effect from the use of a probiotic important to a number of conditions, have the right products regularly and in sufficient quantities, to make sure that the body has enough lactobacilli and bifidobacteria, without which useful substances to the bowel just does not get. This is the main problem – how to figure out how much yogurt you need to the intestines received the optimal dose, do not exist.
Pharmaceutical preparations
The administration of specific drugs – more surefire way to get the necessary material. One of the best among all presented in market – Enterogermina. It restores the flora, protects from aggressive influence of certain foods, drugs, inhibits bacteria, viruses, treats diarrhea, and bloating. There are other probiotics if you don’t know what to choose, consult a doctor.
What is prebiotics
Prebiotics – substances that eat the bacteria themselves. Feed the microorganisms necessary for life, otherwise they will cease to work as it should. Like probiotics complex sugars, starch, fiber. Difficulties in use of prebiotics – providing pathways to the gastrointestinal tract. Set of products includes asparagus, bananas, onions. Useful potatoes, turnips, garlic, lettuce and chicory.
Is there any benefit
Probiotics are helpful, doctors prescribe them to children and adults. Without any particular special need to take such drugs for anything, but gastroenterologists say that there is such a need at all. You can start with salads and dairy products.
Do not self-medicate – it does not always produce the desired results, is safe. Visit the website of the manufacturer of probiotic “Enterogermina” to learn more about the properties of the drug, its purpose and features. There is also a form of contact for specialist advice on existing complaints.