Debunked the myth about the benefits of coffee in combating cancer
Daily consumption of this drink is not conducive to lowering the risk of cancer.
Scientists from the Medical research Institute QIMR Berghofer found that daily consumption of coffee reduces the risk of cancer or death from cancer.
The study analyzed data on 46 thousands of people who were diagnosed with cancer. This number also includes those seven thousand people who died from the deadly disease.
Experts have studied the genetic information about preferences in food, comparing them with the data of a survey of 270 thousand people, never without a history of cancer.
Scientists have considered a variety of cancers, including breast tumors, ovarian, lung and prostate.
In the end, they found that coffee does not affect the appearance of diseases. They also found that people who have a genetic predisposition to the love of coffee, suffer from cancer more often.