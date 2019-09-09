Debunked the myth about the dangers of salt for health
Scientists conducted a study, which has disproved the myth about the dangers of salt for health. According to them, only the excessive use of spices can have a negative impact on the body.
For many years physicians announced the harm of salt. Doctors do not recommend it is, linking this with the development of cardiovascular diseases. However, the new findings do not confirm the old data. Employees of McMaster University located in Canada, compared their data with the results of colleagues from different organizations and found out many of the experts, speaking about the dangers of spice for health, did not specify the dosage or warn even from small portions. In fact, the danger is not so great, reports iReactor.
Professor Salim Yusuf assured, the doctors are exaggerating the harm. He does not exclude the negative impact, but it needs a day to eat more than six grams of salt.