Debunked the myth about the impact of indoor plants per person
Some ordinary people believe that plants can influence people mentally, however, scientists from the United States, focusing on the study of this impact found no evidence of its existence. Potted plants, as the researchers claim, can affect the person is that the oxygen that they produce.
“We wanted to test whether plants can affect people in some special way, or is this just a stereotype with no real evidence. According to the results, we can say with full confidence that no, plants do not affect your consciousness”, — quotes the edition of the Gazeta scientists.SPb
Researchers from the University of California say that plants have no nervous system, which could be the abode of consciousness, and, consequently, the plant organisms can not perceive the world as animals or people. In General, the plants just physically have no tools to influence the human consciousness.
“If you think that some of your ficus is not looking at you, and violet wants to hurt you, then you are obviously a mental disorder that can be treated. Don’t worry, modern psychiatry has reached unprecedented heights, therefore, can be successfully corrected and a much more serious disorder”, — the scientists suggest.