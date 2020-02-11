Debuted on the Pro ring Vykhryst will be deprived of scholarships and apartments
Victor Vykhryst
Ukrainian boxer Viktor Vykhryst will be deprived of scholarships by the city Council and will take away the apartment for the transition to professional Boxing, information telegraf.in.ua.
Vykhryst risks to remain without service apartments for noncompliance with the contract with the Department of youth and sports of the Kremenchug city Council.
It is noted that at the nearest session of Council will be submitted the question of the distribution of the scholarship Vykhryst in the amount of UAH 6 thousand.
A 27-year-old boxer risks losing the apartment office, because he failed to comply with previously agreed conditions of contract – athlete had 10 years to train children in the sports school, and also provide Kremenchug in competitions of Ukrainian and international levels.
Recall, last weekend in Germany saw the debut of the Vykhryst on a Pro-ring. His rival was the Belarusian Andrei Mazanik (no 13-11, 10 KO).
The debut was memorable – Ukrainian heavyweight needed just 40 seconds to knock out an opponent.