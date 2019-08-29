Decided all 32 participants and the composition of the baskets of the draw of the group round of the Champions League (video)
In the capitals of the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, and the Belgian club Brugge hosted the final leg of a knockout stage of the Champions League, the results of which decided all participants of the group stage.
The offender Kiev “Dynamo” – club Brugge is quite difficult, from a strategic point of view, the match defeated the Austrian LASK 2:1 (first match was also won by the Belgians 1:0).
Until the penultimate minute, when the score was 1:1, both teams could count on an exit in the group stage – for example, the Austrian team only needed to score one goal. However, it was the Belgians and shut down all the questions on the final winner.
In Amsterdam up to 80 minutes was also uncertainty in the match Ajax – APOEL. Given the result of the first match in Cyprus (0:0) 1:0 in the “Johan Cruijff Arena” did not give the Dutch full confidence in the favorable outcome of the two-legged encounter.
Only a goal by Dusan Tadic in the end of the game “buried” intrigue 2:0.
In Prague “Slavia” won their match against CFR Cluj with the result identical a week ago – 1:0.
Video Gol Jan Boril
Thus, the full composition of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League looks as follows:
- England: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham
- Spain: Barcelona, Real, Atletico, Valencia
- Italy: Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Atalanta
- Germany: Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen, RB Leipzig
- France: PSG, Lyon, Lille
- Russia: Zenit, Lokomotiv
- Belgium: Genk, Bruges
- UKRAINE: SHAKHTAR
- Portugal: Benfica
- Austria: Red Bull
- Greece: Olympiakos
- Croatia: Dinamo Zagreb
- Turkey: Galatasaray
- Netherlands: Ajax
- Serbia: Crvena Zvezda
- Czech Republic: Slavia Prague
The teams are divided into four baskets. To cart 1 included the current holder of the trophy, the winner of League of Europe and Champions of the six countries with the highest UEFA rankings. The remaining baskets were determined according to the coefficients of the clubs in the UEFA rankings.
Basket 1: Liverpool (England) Chelsea (England), Barcelona (Spain), Manchester City (England) Juventus (Italy), Bavaria (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Zenit (Russia).
Pot 2: real Madrid (Spain), Atletico (Spain), Borussia (Dortmund, Germany), Napoli (Italy), SHAKHTAR (UKRAINE), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Ajax (Netherlands), Benfica (Portugal).
Basket 3: Lyon (France), Bayer (Germany), Salzburg (Austria), Olympiacos (Greece), Brugge (Belgium), Valencia (Spain), Inter Milan (Italy), Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia).
Basket 4: Lokomotiv (Moscow, Russia), Genk (Belgium), Galatasaray (Turkey), RB Leipzig (Germany), Slavia (Czech Republic), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Atalanta (Italy), Lille (France).
Teams from the same national Association cannot meet in the group stage, clubs from Russia and Ukraine, according to the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, will be divided into different groups.
Note that the draw for the group stage of the Champions League will take place today at 19:00.