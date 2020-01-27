Decided all participants of quarterfinals of the Australian Open
January 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The first in the calendar year the tournament “Grand slam” – Australian Open matches of the fourth round of the main draw in the men’s singles.
The tournament lost the fourth seeded Stan Wawrinka in five sets defeated Daniel Medvedev 6:2, 2:6, 4:6, 7:6 )7-2), 6:2.
Thus, in the fight for the trophy just one more asiany tennis player is a Tennis Sandgren from the USA. He will fight with the ex-first racket of the world Roger Federer.
Pair of 1/4 finals:
Mesh top:
- Rafael Nadal (1, Spain) – Dominique Tim (5, Austria)
- Stan Wawrinka (15, Switzerland) – Alexander Zverev (7, Germany)
The lower part of the mesh:
- Tennis Sandgren (USA) – Roger Federer (3rd, Switzerland)
- Milos Raonic (32, Canada) – Novak Djokovic (2nd, Serbia)
Let’s remind, that Zverev said that he will donate all prize money to fight fires, if he wins the Australian Open.To do this, the Germans continued to win “only” 3 games.
In women’s singles matches of the 1/4 finals will play the following pairs:
- Sofia Kenin (14, USA) – Uns Jabir (Tunisia)
- Ashleigh Barty (1, Australia) – Peter Kvitova (7, Czech Republic)
- Annet Kontaveit (28, Estonia) – Simona Halep (4, Romania)
- Garbine Muguruza (Spain) – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30, Russia)