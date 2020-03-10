Decided the first two quarter-finalists of the Champions League
Winner poker Josip Ilicic
In Leipzig and Valencia passed the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.
The eponymous clubs took “Tottenham” and “Atalanta”, respectively.
In Spain the first quarter-finalists decided, in fact, already in the 3rd minute of the match Josip Ilicic put the visitors in front (0:1), with the first match (1:4), put before the Valencian club to the gate at the exit to the next round.
The Spaniard was the player who tried to compete with Silicicum in the scoring art. Kevin Gameiro has scored a brace. What 32-year-old Slovenian said poker.
The final victory of the “Atalanta” 4:3 in Valencia, and the sum of the two matches with 8:4.
Ruslan Malinovskiy appeared on the field empty “Mestalla” in the 78th minute.
Add that Ilicic has become only the third player in the history of Champions League who scored five goals in the same round of the playoffs of this tournament. To the Slovene did Lionel Messi for Barcelona in the confrontation with Bayer in 2011/12 (6 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo for real Madrid in matches against Bayern in the 2016/17 season (5 goals).
In the second match of nobody, except, perhaps, the fans of Tottenham, had no illusions about the second potential quarterfinalist of the tournament.
On 22 minutes, having a double in the match with spurs ‘ captain “Leipzig” Marcel Sabitzer brought the total Die Bullen advantage to 3:0, and in fact covered all the issues at the exit “Leipzig” in the 1/4 finals.
The curtain wards Juliana Nagelmann scored the third goal, much is already Tottenham are upset.
We will add that today in the evening program of the playoffs the Champions League is expected to be more acute confrontation: Liverpool at Anfield will try to eliminate the deficit to one goal in the match with “Atletico”, and “Paris Saint-Germain” the same handicap in one ball try to level in Paris against Borussia Dortmund.
Note that the match in Paris will be held in front of empty stands.