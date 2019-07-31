Decided to acquaint with Till? Loboda held daughter backstage during a concert Rammstein
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda continues to heat up the rumors about his affair with a German rocker Till Lindemann. The artists met again, and it happened at the concert of Rammstein in Moscow on 29 July, writes eg.ru.
The footage in social networks can be seen as Loboda with a girl comes into the hall through a separate entrance. It is noticeable that the daughter of the actress really like Rammstein, she hasn’t stopped dancing, looking happily at the camera.
Loboda was accompanied by security guards rocker and his Manager Anar. Looked singer, as noted by social media users as “the wife of the biker” in black leather jackets and leather shorts, and rejoiced under Rammstein at full speed, and at the same time filmed the whole thing on the phone.
Subscribers of the blog Svetlana was not slow to comment on the video, many said that the band’s music and love their children, too. “Charming Eva”, “So cool that everywhere with you is your daughter!”, “That’s cool. My daughter loves Ramstein. And at the concert to get it’s aerobatics”, “no One doubted that she would come to the concert”, “the Child is happy what else we need. And you love and prosperity. You are a wonderful couple with a Thill”, — write fans.
She came to the concert Tilla with her daughter once again triggered rumors of her affair with the lead singer of Rammstein. It is said that he is the father of youngest daughter Loboda — Tilde. Artist the name of the father of the child does not name, but confirms that she and Lindemann very close relationship. Curiously, all were waiting for the reunification of Svetlana and Tilla held in Baku festival “HEAT,” but the stars are just missed. By the time Svetlana arrived in Azerbaijan, thill had already left. Recall that in 2017 from this event between the two stars, according to rumors, broke novel.
At the same time, as previously reported “FACTS”, a few hours before, the singer shared a provocative photo. It’s sitting on the toilet, looking at the cover lying on the floor of the magazine with Lindemann. The singer left the frame without a signature.
