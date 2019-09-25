Decided to save: in Russia the star of Playboy has offered to lead a press-service of the city hall (photo hot…
Russian model Maria estuary, known as the star of Playboy and “the most beautiful supporter of the 2018 world Cup,” he received an offer to lead a press-service of the city hall of Rostov-on-don. About it she wrote in Instagram.
“Not long ago I received an invitation to head the press service of the mayor of Rostov-on-don. I decided to accept the invitation. I’m happy to work for the good of Rostov”, — said the girl.
According to Lyman, the proposal came from the local branch of the liberal democratic party. She claims she is ready to “work for the good of Rostov”, but recently went to study in the UK, and if the position will not be able to combine study, it would have to “make a choice between Rostov and London.”
Local portal Rostov.Ru published a scan of the letter with the proposal signed by the head of regional branch of LDPR Evgenie Fedyaeva.
The portal “DON 24” reports that the travel has decided to offer the estuary the position of press Secretary of city hall for the sake of economy. According to him, the model, which has more than half a million followers on Instagram, you could publish information on the work of the city administration on the page and thus save the money that is spent on the coverage of activities in mass media.
The Deputy also proposed to appoint the city’s chief architect, the winner of the contest “Miss Russia-2019” Alina Sanko, who is studying to be an architect, has won in professional competitions and, according to him, will bring the city more useful than the current officials.
