Decided to surprise: Laima Vaikule promises to sing in Ukrainian
In November, popular in Ukraine, Latvian singer Laima Vaikule is going to go on a big nationwide tour, her concerts will be held in seven cities, including Kiev. This writes the KP.
“The concerts will consist of hits and new songs. People still love what I know. No matter how I spun, spun, and neither wanted to insert something new, the old can not be excluded”, — said the singer edition.
Also, according to star, there are duets, including with the singer from Riga Janis Stabilis, which, according to limes, the best sings Raimonds Pauls “Love has come.
Interestingly, during the tour Vaikule promises to sing in the Ukrainian language.
Journalists remember that in August I asked her if she was ready for such a step, what lime said that they are ready for any experiments.
In addition, the singer assures that even beginning to understand the Ukrainian — though not a hundred percent, but 80’s for sure.
“Scared to sing in another language. It is respect and responsibility. But I will try!”, — says the star.
