Declared a new “front wheel drive” champion of nürburgring
On the legendary track in Nurburgring, recorded the momentous event: “charged” to the maximum hatch Renault Megane RS Trophy-R has set a new record lap in the category of vehicles with front-wheel drive.
Racing route 20 600 m bolid overcame in just 7 minutes 40 seconds.
We will remind that before this the best time showed Honda Civic Type R, drove the track in 7 minutes, 44 seconds.
As a base, the engineers used a serial Renault hatchback Megane RS Trophy. It is noteworthy that the “native” turbocharged unit remained unchanged. The engine with working volume 1,8 liters develops power of 300 horsepower.
To increase speed performance hatchback specialists reduce the weight of the car, modified suspension and improved aerodynamic performance of the body.
Megane RS Trophy-R “thin” and 130 pounds! The rear row of seats was thrown out as superfluous by replacing it with the transverse stretching. Also to save weight get rid of the steering mechanism, rear wheels and double clutch robotic transmission, which is significantly heavier than a manual transmission.
To facilitate the model also allowed for composite seats, the lithium-ion battery, lightweight rims, hood from fiberglass and other decisions. The work done will significantly reduce the acceleration time to “hundreds”, which now stands at 5.4 seconds.
The maximum speed of a hatchback when it reaches 262 km/h.