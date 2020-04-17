Declared best picture of the year in the sports world (photo)
The winners of the international competition World Press Photo Award, organized by the Dutch Foundation World Press Photo.
In the nomination “Sport” won the photographer of the club NHL “Toronto maple leafs” Brand Blanca, who also photographed a fellow of the club of NBA “Toronto raptors”.
It is the work of Blanca made at a basketball game, received the highest score in the sports category.
The photo was taken in may 2019 during the decisive seventh game of the Eastern conference semifinals, in which the “Toronto” played with “Philadelphia Sixers”. Then the victory the raptors brought Buzzer Вeater Kawai Leonard.
In the final seconds with the score 90:90 Leonard good-luck threw the ball towards the basket, the four times I hit the rim before falling into the basket.
At this moment 28-year-old small forward the raptors have seen, already sitting on the floor (the photo in the corner in white). He crouched down and with all considered hitting the ball on the rim of the ring.
This episode captured on his camera Blink.
We will add that in 2019 for the first time in the history of the NBA champion was the team, not representing the United States. This team was the “Toronto raptors”.