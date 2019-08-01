Declassified rival Tesla Model Y with a power reserve of about 500 km
In order for Tesla not to relax on top of the evolution of the EV, the new electric crossover Karma will soon compete with the Model Y.
If you remember Karma electric crossover, whose name is still unknown, join the learning fresh details about it. The electric car Tesla Model Y, which has not yet entered the market, has already received the first opponent.
The novelty, according to the head of Henrik Fisker, will receive all-wheel drive configuration and twin-engine layout. The total capacity of the power plant has not yet been announced, but we know that the 80 kWh battery will provide 483-kilometer range.
For comparison, that’s a little more than will be able to offer a compact crossover Tesla. Declared a reserve of the most long-range modifications of the Model Y is about 450 km.
However, the crossover is worth more Karma to get to full production scheduled for 2021. Henrik Fisker also shared photos of new items on which to examine in detail the front part.
Note the long line of daytime running lamp, narrow headlights, large grille and a raised bumper. Looks sporty and modern.
Previously, it was also published photos of electric car Karma, where you can see the profile and a fragment of the stern. Estimated value of the car will make 40 thousand dollars, which is quite a competitive price.