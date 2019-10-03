Declassified the interior of the new crossover Genesis GV80
New Genesis GV80 have not once came across a journalist during road tests, but the model always hides a dense camouflage film.
But on the eve of the Network appeared photos of the new salon, which can be viewed on the dashboard.
Recall that the first concept model was presented in 2017. It is expected that GV80 will be the first SUV in the premium line of Korean brand, after which mark will present two models of the SUV segment, but more compact.
At the moment the date of the debut of the new Genesis GV80 still not named. It should be noted that the crossover has a stylish design, and the interior model is almost identical to the sedan of the brand G80, on which is based the new.
In the interior of the new Genesis GV80 it can be noted that the model has a completely different wheel and the multimedia system is placed at the top of the bar, equipping it with a screen tablet type.