Declassified the interior of the new Hyundai Grand
In the network appeared the first “live” shots of the interior serial of crossover Hyundai ix25 second generation. Judging by the “scenery” photos were taken in the Assembly hall of the Chinese plant.
Compact crossover Hyundai ix25/Creta second generation debuted at the Shanghai auto show in April, 2019 as a pre-production sample. Recently, the Chinese certification Agency posted photos of new products, and it means that the car has passed all the necessary tests. Judging by the pictures appearing now, in China, started mass production of the crossover.
In the cabin, first of all, catches the eye of a digital dashboard and a huge touch screen media system, which also brought the management of climatic installation and other settings of the car. Completely changed the configuration of the front console and the Central tunnel. A new steering wheel, and the washer choice driving modes located near the gearshift lever.
The official premiere of the production Hyundai ix25 second generation to be held a week later, on 5 September at the motor show in Chengdu. The new crossover a bit more and got a more extravagant design with “multi-storey” front optics and a duplex tail lights. Sales in China will start this fall.