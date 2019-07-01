Declassified the new generation Ford Bronco Raptor
On the YouTube channel The Fast Lane Car appeared a video in which spies were caught Bronco SUV.
It is noteworthy that the test cars sometimes come across photospin previously had no serial body Bronco, but instead used the body of the other models. The novelty will receive the 2.3-liter engine and, according to insiders, offered in two – and four-door with removable roof.
Ford has confirmed plans for the development of a Bronco Raptor, which, according to some sources, will receive components and assemblies high-performance version of the Ranger pickup — Raptor. In addition, the range of engines will join the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 motor, which in the current F-150 delivers power of 325 horsepower and 542 Nm of torque and 5.0-liter Coyote V8.
According to preliminary information, Ford is planning the return of the SUV Bronco Maverick, only in a more compact design.