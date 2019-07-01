Defeated Lviv team Serbia got a new head coach
The opponent of the Ukrainian team in the qualifying group for Euro 2020 team of Serbia, the victim crushing defeat by the wards of Andrey Shevchenko at “Arena Lviv”, introduced a new head coach. Place dismissed Mladen krstajić took the 66-year-old Serb ljubiša Tumbakovic.
In early June, the expert led the national team of Montenegro, but was dismissed from his post after the onslaught of Serbian fan groups refused to lead the team in the match against the unrecognized official Belgrade, Kosovo (1:1).
Note that for his rich coaching career ljubiša of Tomaskovic also worked as a coach, “Obilic”, “partisan”, the Greek AEK, “al-Nasr,” Saudi Arabia, as well as Chinese club “Shandong Luneng”, “steel Azin” and “Wuhan of Joar”.
New Serbia coach debuts on the coaching bench “white eagles” 7 September in the qualifying match of European championship against Portugal at the Belgrade stadium Rajko Mitic.
Recall that the standings in group b of UEFA Euro 2020 will be the two best teams, as follows: 1. Ukraine — 10 points (4 matches); 2. Luxembourg — 4 (4); 3. Serbia — 4 (3); 4. Portugal — 2 (2); 5. Lithuania — 1 (3).
Photo reprezentacija. me
