Defender “Dynamo” declared that the club ran out of money
Tamas Kadar
Hungarian Dynamo defender Tamas Kadar said that the Kyiv club’s financial problems, so the team flies to the training camp in Turkey instead of Spain.
“Preparation for the second half of the season will begin on 10 January,” said Kadar, the Hungarian newspaper Nemzeti Sport.
“Recently I conducted training on an individual plan. Will return to Kiev on Thursday, but will not remain there – the team goes to a training camp in Turkey. For years, fly in Spanish Mallorca, but now it seems the club ran out of money, so will go to Ankara”, – expressed his opinion Tamas.
This season, the 29-year-old player has played 20 matches in the shirt “white-blue” – his one assist.
We will remind, the defender of Hungary moved to the “Dinamo” from the Polish “Lech” (Poznan) in February 2017.