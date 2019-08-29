Defender “Dynamo” interested in the club, ex-coach of “Shakhtar”
Mykyta Burda
The Central defender of Kiev “Dynamo” Nikita Burda interesting Roman “Roma”, which is currently managed by former Pitmen’s head coach Paulo Fonseca, according to La Roma 24.
For the remainder of the transfer window closure time, wolves have to make their choice for the position of Central defender between the player “Manchester United” Chris Smalling replacing, Juventus – Daniele Swearing and stuff.
According to the source, the candidacy of Ukrainian interested personally Fonseca.
However “Rum” has not made an official request in the “Dynamo” on the transfer of slops.