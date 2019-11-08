Defender from cancer selenium: its best sources in the diet
Selenium prevents the formation of dangerous byproducts of metabolism in the body — the so-called free radicals that can damage cells, provoking the development of inflammation and cancer. To make up for it in the body help in certain products.
Our body needs selenium: it activates killer cells that seek and destroy pathogens. Thus it helps the body fight environmental toxins such as pesticides and exhaust fumes that are harmful to our metabolism, and in addition to the effects of drinking alcohol, Smoking, stress and unhealthy diet rich in fats and sugar. In addition, selenium is involved in the control of thyroid hormones and production of spermatozoa in men.
Selenium deficiency may occur in connection with poor diet and chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, violate the absorption valuable trace element. The lack of it weaken the immune system, reduce physical and mental health, frequent colds or pustular skin diseases, slow healing of injuries and wounds, liver disease, vision disorders, reduced libido and impotence.
Given that selenium plays an important role in prevention of development of malignant tumors, its lack, respectively, increases susceptibility to cancer.
What foods contain the most selenium?
Cabbage. Cauliflower and broccoli are particularly rich in vitamins and provide 32 micrograms of selenium per 100 grams of vegetables.
Lean beef. Contains a lot of protein, valuable b vitamins and an extra 35 micrograms of selenium per 100 grams.
Mackerel. Gives the same amount of selenium, how much beef.
Potatoes. If we talk about selenium, the potato provides up to 40 micrograms per 100-gram serving.
Soybeans. Soy beans and their products like tofu, are not only a meat substitute, but also supply selenium 45 micrograms per 100 grams of product.
Wheat flour. Can contain up to 130 micrograms of selenium per 100 grams, depending on the content of mineral substances.
Pistachios. Give 135 micrograms of selenium per 100 grams.
Herring. One of the best suppliers of selenium: 140 micrograms of the substance per 100 grams of fish.