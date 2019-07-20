Deficiency of this vitamin may lead to brain deterioration
Resulting deficiency of vitamin D deteriorates as the brain – it reduces the quality of cognitive functions and there is stress.
The results of the study conducted by Professor Allan Butterfield, Center of membrane Sciences in the U.K., suggests that insufficient vitamin D levels in blood serum can be adverse processes in the brain. Especially dangerous in its possible consequences of vitamin D deficiency in the elderly.
The research team conducted an experiment using rats: animals for a long time were fed with a low vitamin d level, Subsequent tests revealed the brain damage by free radicals and the decrease of cognitive functions in rats that received a diet, compared to animals which were fed normally.
Although the study was conducted on rodents, experts believe that its results are well correlated with what is observed when vitamin D deficiency in the elderly.
Pointing to this, the study’s lead author Allan Butterfield stated: “vitamin D Deficiency can cause negative processes in the brain – it affects cognitive function and causes of stress Sufficient level of vitamin D in the blood serum required to prevent the formation of free radicals in the brain and the subsequent harmful acts”.