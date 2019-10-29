Defined the brands are leaders in the pollution of Ground plastic (VIDEO)
Rating of brands that are most polluting plastic, is headed by Coca-Cola, Nestlé and PepsiCo.
This is stated in the motion study, Break Free From Plastic for 2019.
In the process, representatives of the movement included in the list of pollutants plastic waste 8 thousand producers.
The study involved 72,5 thousands of volunteers from 51 countries. Their efforts have been collected
476,423 of thousands of pieces of waste plastic.
In 43 % of the total number of the collected debris has been found signs of relationship to the brands.
The highest contaminant plastic was the American company Coca-Cola. 11,732 thousand particles of the packaging and bottles of this brand were found in 37 countries.
The second position in the ranking of the biggest polluters of the planet have taken a firm Nestle, the third — PepsiCo.
Also in the top ten brands with the highest proportion of plastic waste in the world includes Mars, Philip Morris, Mondelez International, P&G, Unilever, Perfetti Van Mille, and Colgate-Palmolive.