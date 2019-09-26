Delicious Apple cider: 7 locations in southern California, where you will be treated to a drink
In the air the fall, and many can’t wait for the holidays to enjoy your favorite time of the year. If your idea of fall fun includes Apple cider, you will love what we have compiled a list of the best places in southern California where you can buy this drink.
1. Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard
Choose your favorite variety of apples grown right here, and make your own cider as a refreshing drink to take him home.
Address: 12131 Oak Glen Road, Oak Glen, CA 92399
2. Julian Cider Mill
Visit the Julian Cider Mill during the fall season, and you can sample fresh cider made from local apples. It only happens once a year, so don’t miss the delicious time.
Address: 2103 Main Street, Julian, CA 92036
3. Parrish Pioneer Ranch
To prepare cider using apples of all varieties grown right here on the Parrish Pioneer farm. A freshly prepared drink should be simply delicious.
Address: 38561 Oak Glen Road, Oak Glen, CA 92399
4. Volcan Valley Apple Farm
On this local farm for growing fruits, in the town of Julian offers a choice of seven varieties of apples. Apple farm Volcan Valley is always a favorite place where you can buy a fresh bottle of cider.
Address: 1284 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian, CA 92036
5. Willowbrook Apple Farm
Willowbrook Apple Farm is a fun day trip for the whole family. Through a variety of autumn activities, a visit to this place may soon become your favorite yearly tradition.
Address: 12099 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa, CA 92399
6. Riley’s at Los Rios Rancho
Take a day trip to Riley’s Los Rios Rancho and have fun picking apples and sipping a nice cold cider.
Address: 39611 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa, CA 92399
7. Snow-Line Orchard
For more than 120 years a visit to this perennial fruit garden is a family tradition for many families from southern California.
Address: 39400 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa, CA 92399.