Delicious Apple cider: 7 locations in southern California, where you will be treated to a drink

| September 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

In the air the fall, and many can’t wait for the holidays to enjoy your favorite time of the year. If your idea of fall fun includes Apple cider, you will love what we have compiled a list of the best places in southern California where you can buy this drink.

Вкуснейший яблочный сидр: 7 мест в Южной Калифорнии, где вас угостят любимым напитком

Photo: Depositphotos

1. Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard

Вкуснейший яблочный сидр: 7 мест в Южной Калифорнии, где вас угостят любимым напитком

Photos:googlemaps/Riley’s Stone Soup Farm & Heritage Orchard

Choose your favorite variety of apples grown right here, and make your own cider as a refreshing drink to take him home.

Address: 12131 Oak Glen Road, Oak Glen, CA 92399

2. Julian Cider Mill

Вкуснейший яблочный сидр: 7 мест в Южной Калифорнии, где вас угостят любимым напитком

Photo: facebook/julian cider mill

Visit the Julian Cider Mill during the fall season, and you can sample fresh cider made from local apples. It only happens once a year, so don’t miss the delicious time.

Address: 2103 Main Street, Julian, CA 92036

3. Parrish Pioneer Ranch

Вкуснейший яблочный сидр: 7 мест в Южной Калифорнии, где вас угостят любимым напитком

Photos: googlemaps/parrish pioneer ranch

To prepare cider using apples of all varieties grown right here on the Parrish Pioneer farm. A freshly prepared drink should be simply delicious.

Address: 38561 Oak Glen Road, Oak Glen, CA 92399

4. Volcan Valley Apple Farm

Вкуснейший яблочный сидр: 7 мест в Южной Калифорнии, где вас угостят любимым напитком

Photo: facebook/volcan valley apple farm

On this local farm for growing fruits, in the town of Julian offers a choice of seven varieties of apples. Apple farm Volcan Valley is always a favorite place where you can buy a fresh bottle of cider.

Address: 1284 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian, CA 92036

5. Willowbrook Apple Farm

Вкуснейший яблочный сидр: 7 мест в Южной Калифорнии, где вас угостят любимым напитком

Photo: facebook/willowbrook apple farm

Willowbrook Apple Farm is a fun day trip for the whole family. Through a variety of autumn activities, a visit to this place may soon become your favorite yearly tradition.

Address: 12099 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa, CA 92399

6. Riley’s at Los Rios Rancho

Вкуснейший яблочный сидр: 7 мест в Южной Калифорнии, где вас угостят любимым напитком

Photos: googlemaps/lynn ann stephens

Take a day trip to Riley’s Los Rios Rancho and have fun picking apples and sipping a nice cold cider.

Address: 39611 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa, CA 92399

7. Snow-Line Orchard

Вкуснейший яблочный сидр: 7 мест в Южной Калифорнии, где вас угостят любимым напитком

Photos: googlemaps/kaleb tapp

For more than 120 years a visit to this perennial fruit garden is a family tradition for many families from southern California.

Address: 39400 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa, CA 92399.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr