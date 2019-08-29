Delicious diet will prolong life
The diet is to add more plant-based foods
Professionals school of public health name of the Bloomberg Johns Hopkins in Baltimore came to the conclusion that to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases will allow plant foods, not animal.
The researchers analyzed data on health status 12 thousand people in the US for 29 years. It turned out that fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes reduce the risk of heart problems by 16% and death from cardiovascular disease by 32%, and the probability of sudden death is reduced by 25% from other causes, since plant foods contain many nutrients, including fiber, potassium, antioxidants. It is less harmful iron of natural origin, animal fats and nitrite preservatives, the article says the journal of the American Heart Association.
People who adhered to a plant based diet, healthier weight, reduced risk of diabetes, improved blood pressure.