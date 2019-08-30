Delicious foods, does not increase the blood sugar level
These foods have a low glycemic index. This is especially useful for victims of diabetes and those who just wanted to lose weight.
Let’s start with the avocado, which contains the so-called “good” fats. Polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids that improve insulin sensitivity, strengthen the blood pressure, reduces inflammation and increases the feeling of satiety. Avocado has a low glycemic index. The same can be said about a fat fish, that is one which contain fatty acids omega-3. It includes trout, salmon, sardines and herring. Be sure to include in your diet garlic, which there are a lot of useful properties, including the prevention and control of colds and strengthen the immune system. Garlic leads to spikes of blood sugar levels.
Traditionally, the fruits and vegetables contain natural sugar, but some of them not so much. For example, in green leafy vegetables. These include lettuce, spinach, broccoli, and turnips. They all contain a lot of fiber and a lot of healthy nutrients. It will be useful to try to include in the diet and still exotic for Russians Chia seeds. Studies show that regular consumption of the seeds reduces the level of bad cholesterol and triglycerides. Among the fruits are very useful blueberries and blueberries. Although they are not the lowest on the glycemic index, but contain fiber and other very important anthocyanins, which prevent spikes in blood sugar levels.
Overall health is very healthy almonds and many other nuts. For example, almonds glycemic index generally equal to zero, which makes it a perfect nut for diabetics. Whole grain products also do not cause sharp spikes in blood sugar levels. Try the bread on the basis of these cereals and make sure that it is not much worse than traditional bread made from wheat flour. Eggs earned a very good reputation, as they were suspected of raising cholesterol. But research is already denied, and for people with prediabetes eggs is a fantastically healthy food. Good news for fans of coffee — one Cup a day leads to spikes of blood sugar levels while you are asleep there is a lot of sugar.