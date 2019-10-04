Deliveries of Tesla hit record
The company Tesla published the data on volumes of production and deliveries of electric cars in the third quarter of this year.
It is reported that the demand for Tesla electric cars breaking records.
Thus, in the period from July to September inclusive was produced by 96 of 155 machines, and the actual deliveries reached approximately 97,000 pieces.
These are the maximum figures in the history of the company’s activities. The undisputed leader is the “national” electric car Model 3. Its production volume in the third quarter of this year was 79 837 pieces. This is actually the customer received 79 600 cars.
The total production volume of electric cars Model S and Model X was 16 318 units. Customers for the three-month period was delivered 17 400 of these machines.
Tesla also notes that during the past quarter had received a record number of new orders for electric cars. The company says work is continuing to increase production of electric cars.
The full financial report for the third quarter Tesla will unveil in the near future.