Delivery of cargo from Moscow and Moscow region to Ukraine
To date, the flow of cargo between Russia and Ukraine is somewhat reduced, but not exhausted. Our company “Vital Special Services” regularly receives requests for transportation from Moscow and Moscow region. The selection of clients our company is not accidental because this route rolled us over 12 years ago.
What do you carry and how you carry
In Moscow and Moscow region have concentrated significant production potential. Basically it is a high-tech enterprises previously involved in the integration schemes of the flows of goods between Russia and Ukraine. In Ukraine still there is a need for the following items:
- parts and assemblies for mechanical engineering;
- electronic devices;
- cosmetics and hygiene products;
- clothes;
- furniture;
- more.
Does not lose relevance shipping from Moscow to Ukraine furniture and personal things related to residential or corporate moving. The composition and quantity of the goods, our company has virtually no restrictions, as long as the composition of the goods was not prohibited things. The weight and volume of cargo depends on the cost and time of delivery. If your goods are transported on a separate truck, for example, in Kiev, the delivery time will not exceed two or three days. Some are longer in the way of the small shipments that are sent to the cargos. Sending things by cargo teams, will help to save money on shipping. It is clear that the consolidation takes time. But even in this case, the delivery time on this route, not to exceed seven days.
What we earn the trust of customers? First and foremost, reliable transportation. Our company works only with the conclusion of the contract of carriage, and ensures the integrity and safety of your cargo. And our service is the carriage of goods “turnkey” will save you from the hassle of customs clearance – arranging transport and all the associated procedures that we will undertake. Besides, in Moscow, Odessa, Kiev, Kharkov, Dnepr, we can provide movers, packers and packaging material, which creates conditions the reliability of transportations and safety of your cargo.
Our company has a special relationship to the customer. Believe me, it’s not a catchphrase to gain customer loyalty. It’s our way of doing things. We have long realized that to increase the volume of freight necessary base of regular clients and work diligently on attracting new. Therefore, since the treatment in our company, each customer is assigned a personal Manager and logistician who will be in touch from the preliminary calculation of the cost prior to the receipt of the goods by the recipient. Based on the data on cargo and route Manager selects the most suitable vehicle and way of transportation. Delivery is carried out strictly according to the route agreed with the client. The Manager will keep you informed of developments throughout the transportation.
