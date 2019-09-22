DeLorean in rare color and with a tiny mileage to be auctioned
The new owner, the car cost nearly 32 thousand dollars.
At the auction Bring a Trailer sold the legendary DeLorean DMC-12 in an unusual, black body color. The new owner paid for it 31 751 dollar.
Car 1981 issue for all 38 years drove a total of 9495 kilometres from all the “DeLorean”, which survived until our days, this copy one of the smallest runs. However, despite the fact that the car is almost not exploited, gave her highest level.
Only last year the former owner had a major overhaul the entire fuel system, ignition systems and cooling systems, replaced all fluids and gauges to make them work with more modern equipment.
But the main factor that affected the cost, it is the color of the car. It’s not a factory option, and the painted former owner. But initially, the manufacturer actually released three colored cars: the Assembly line, they came in the usual grey colour, but was later painted from a third-party contractor in black, red and yellow.
They were sold after bankruptcy of the company: red car fell into the hands of men, who not knowing its historical value, just clean off the paint down to the metal. Black car the new owner repainted blue, and a yellow lucky — it was last seen at the factory in one of the American States in the past year.