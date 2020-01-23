Delta passengers bumped because of the name Wi-Fi
Two passengers removed from flight Delta the names of WiFi access points. As it happened, tells Simple Flying.
Passengers boarded the plane at the airport in Detroit. The flight is operated by GoJet on behalf of Delta Connection and sent it to Montreal.
In connection with departure at 20:10, the flight is a little behind schedule when it all began. First, the flight attendants began to run down the aisle, repeatedly referring to the passengers to turn off their WiFi.
In a few minutes, apparently, the instructions of the crew have not been implemented, and the WiFi hotspot still worked. Witnesses say flight attendants began to threaten to call the police if the mobile Internet will not be immediately disabled.
After a few minutes, about 10 ambulances surrounded the aircraft flashing lights. One passenger, Aaron Greenberg, went to a meeting in Montreal when it happened, and told about their feelings in that moment.
“At first I thought the plane was someone really dangerous. It was a difficult moment when about 10 emergency vehicles with flashing lights surrounded the plane,” he said.
The police went into the plane and came down from it with two people. Soon after that they came back with these two people, and brought two more people from the plane. Greenberg described them as thirty men in shorts and woman.
Shot locations of the passengers and the pair never returned to the plane. The flight finally took off at 01:40, more than five hours later.
What was the name of the WiFi network?
The exact name of the access point is not confirmed with Wayne County airport, which was engaged in the situation. However, Greenberg said the flight attendant told him the title “Remote detonator”.