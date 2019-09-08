Demi Lovato proudly put on display to cellulite on thighs
In the heyday of bodypositive Internet users is difficult to surprise photos without retouching. However, demi Lovato, who appeared before 73, 3 million subscribers in a natural manner, it is, of course, failed.
6 September is an American actress and singer demi Lovato posted on his Instagram photo, which showed her figure in a leopard bikini. It would seem that there are special, after all, thousands of stars show the world pictures in bathing suits. But in a heartfelt message under the provocative scenes demi explained why this picture was so important to her.
Demi admitted that he didn’t allow himself to post pictures, if not let them pass through the pre-photoshop. Lovato was terribly ashamed of his body and was suffering from a permanent sense of shame due to the fact that it does not meet generally accepted standards of beauty.
She also talked about the torment she had to endure in pursuit of a slender figure. She was suffering in the gym and even deprived myself of birthday cake for the birthday, since sweets was a luxury.
Now in the life of the singer has come a new milestone. Lovato explained that she was tired to pace yourself to fit someone else’s notions of beauty. 27-year-old singer called on followers not to be ashamed of your body:
Post with a sincere appeal demi Lovato touched the hearts of her many followers and has collected more than 7 million likes. The word star also earned the endorsement of the star users of Instagram. Hayley Bieber and actress ruby rose has approved its spirited handling, a plus-size model Ashley Graham warmly thanked demi for sincerity.