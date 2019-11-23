Demi Lovato showed rounded belly after the announcement of the new novel
Demi Lovato’s time in vain does not lose. Last week she announced the affair with the model Austin Wilson, and today boasted a photo with a rounded belly. Is 27-year-old singer are to be congratulated on pregnancy?
But apparently demi Lovato is not going to become a mother, the girl decided to play a trick on fans.
True or false?
playfully provocative, she signed the.
The solution was on the surface — patch belly need demi Lovato to star in the TV series “will & grace”. At the end of the summer it became known that the singer will play a character named Jenny in three episodes of the final season. In the story a mysterious girl unexpectedly bursts into the life of will, the character of Eric McCormick.
The singer is not the first time gets the role in the TV projects previously, she played in such series as “Escape”, “the Losers”, “grey’s Anatomy”, “From dusk till dawn” and others.
Note that readers microblog demi Lovato was initially shocked by what he saw, but then quickly joined in the game. “I have the same stomach when you eat three slices of pizza,” said one of podeschi. But some were determined not so complacent, they chastised Lovato because she does not take seriously other people’s problems. “Some women can’t have children, and you’re here with your stupid jokes” — outraged followers.