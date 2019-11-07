Demi Lovato’s first interview after rehab’s: “I’m tired of pretending that I did not hurt your opinion”
Demi Lovato performed at the Teen Vogue summit, which was held in Los Angeles on Saturday. There the singer for the first time in a long time, openly told how her life changed after an overdose in July 2018.
Now in the mirror I see a man who has overcome much. I went through a lot and really see the fighter. Not the champion, of course, but someone who will continue to fight no matter what obstacles stand in the way —said demi editor-in-chief Teen Vogue Lindsay Wagner.
Last year for the singer was really not easy: the biggest event -overdose in July 2018 and subsequent three — month rehabilitation- has eclipsed all other news about it, so much so that six months later she had to raise again this temowo order to avoid rumors about new episodes. And in March of this year, the actress broke up with her boyfriend because of his alcohol addiction. During this time, it is recognized demi, she rethought a lot of things and learned to accept who she is.
We hear the term “bodypositive”. Honestly, I don’t always feel confident in my body. Sometimes I don’t like what I see. I’m not lying to myself, saying that I have a great body. All that’s really important — I am healthy.
The only thing that demi never learned not to pay attention to is comments in social networks.
People don’t realize I’m actually a very sensitive man. When someone says something bad about me on the Internet or making fun of me, I’m really hurt, although I have a pretty good sense of humor. But I just I’m tired of pretending that I did not hurt your opinion. I’m human, be with me easier.