Demi Moore again and told them about the rape
October 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress starred in a TV show.
Demi Moore was the guest of the evening TV program “the Howard stern Show”. The actress gave a Frank interview.
Moore raised the subject of rape that she had experienced in 15 years. The actress told that her rapist had a daughter about the same age as she was then. It turns out that during the writing of his memoir, demi didn’t even know the real name of this man. But the journalists of the New York Times conducted a study and found out exactly who attacked her. It turns out that this man died in the 1997th year.