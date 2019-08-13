Demi Moore chose a dress by Ukrainian designer

Hollywood actress demi Moore was chosen by emerald embroidered dress by designer Vita kin, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to UKRINFORM.

Photo with your dog and in a new outfit she has published on his page in Instagram. “Meryl makes open any image. But my dress by Vita Kin it does not harm”, — signed photo of the celebrity.

By the way, this is not the first time demi Moore wearing a Ukrainian shirt. Previously, the star came to the show in a bright yellow dress.

