Demi Moore chose a dress by Ukrainian designer
August 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Hollywood actress demi Moore was chosen by emerald embroidered dress by designer Vita kin, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to UKRINFORM.
Photo with your dog and in a new outfit she has published on his page in Instagram. “Meryl makes open any image. But my dress by Vita Kin it does not harm”, — signed photo of the celebrity.
By the way, this is not the first time demi Moore wearing a Ukrainian shirt. Previously, the star came to the show in a bright yellow dress.
