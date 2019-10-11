Demi Moore has again exposed the network
Demi Moore October 9, shared their new, nearly naked photo to Instagram, which, mind blowing actress relaxed with a mask on her face, sitting in the bathroom, and it proved that her skin is nearly flawless.
56-year-old demi Moore could pass for a twenty year old girl in this photo! The stunning actress took a picture of how she spent some time in the bathroom and posted it to Instagram on October 9. Attractive picture at the brunette-beauty applied a white mask to clean face, and her length black hair, light wavy strands down her back. She grins, and in the background is the statue of Joan of Arc.
“The mask in the middle of the week with Joan of Arc watching over me”, — has signed this interesting photo of demi.
The photo was immediately noted by the hundreds of positive comments that rained down compliments like rose petals. Not only fans pleased with demi for his flattering comments, not avoided it and her daughter Rumer Willis, 31. “You’re gorgeous, mommy”, the commentary said Rumer. “You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world,” commented one of the fans of the actress. “Your smile not only brightens my world, but your smile is my world,” wrote a second.
It should be noted that, wherever there was demi in the bathroom, during a private walk or public performances, she always manages to draw attention to themselves, its excellent features.