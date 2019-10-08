Demi Moore has declassified the name of the man who caused her moral injury
Rapist actress was an influential businessman.
Hollywood actress demi Moore, who in his memoirs, told how at the age of 15 was raped by an elderly man in his home, now decided to announce the name of the person who caused her moral injury.
As noted in the publication Mirror, a rapist of young stars was an influential businessman, owner of the popular nightclub La Cage Aux Folles in Los Angeles Vasily Dumas. In the secular parties, he was known as Val Dumas.
It is reported that 48-year-old man met a mom Moore Virginia king in the late 1970s. the Man liked the young demi, and he began to chase her. Once he got into her room and raped, and the keys to the apartment gave the VA the businessman who sold him a date with her daughter for $ 500.
The journalists met with the business partner of the Shaft and asked, whether the truth was told by the actress, to which he replied: “I have no Idea”. According to him, they with the Shaft did not communicate on personal topics. It turned out that Dumas died in 1997 at the age of 68 years.