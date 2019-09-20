Demi Moore said that ex-husband Ashton Kutcher persuaded her to a Threesome and also lied to and cheated on…
56-year-old movie star demi Moore has written a memoir called “Inside out”. The book goes on sale September 24. However, some details have become known to the edition Radar Online. In particular, on the pages of the works of the actress especially got her third husband Ashton Kutcher. They married in 2005 and divorced in 2011. Kutcher demi younger than 15 years.
Demi said that they Ashton met at a party their mutual friend in 2003. She immediately fell in love with the young actor. And initially, the relationship seemed ideal. The problems began after Moore lost their child: she had a miscarriage in her sixth month of pregnancy. Then followed several unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant through IVF.
After a miscarriage demi Moore started drinking again after over 20 years, never touched alcohol, because alcohol her life turned into chaos, when she was a little over 20 years. This, according to her, it pushed Ashton. He high-fived her, laughing at her sobriety, and said he did not believe in the existence of alcohol — say, all thing in moderation. Considering that Ashton wants to see her moderately drinking woman, demi again applied to the bottle. The situation soon got out of control. In celebration of its 45th anniversary, the actress was so drunk that he almost drowned in a hot tub. Kutcher was furious and even took a picture of her drunk when she was sitting, leaning his head against the toilet — although he was the cause of the failure of the wife.
When Kutcher began acting in the film “Womanizer”, he told demi that she had not come to him on the set, as it’s not like his partner on the film — Jennifer Jason Leigh (who later came out of the cast). Subsequently, however, Moore found that Jennifer was not against its presence. “Actually it’s not, and he was worried about the fact that I’m on the court. He’s not being honest,” writes demi.
The actress also said that her husband persuaded her to group sex, inviting him in bed with another girl. Demi agreed. “I wanted to show him how cool and funny you can be,” she says. But adds that two of such an experiment is “Threesome” was a big mistake.
Also Ashton cheated on demi with a 21-year-old girl in their house in Los Angeles when Moore was not at home. With this girl he met while bowling with demi’s daughter from her marriage to Bruce Willis, Rumer.
For his terrible behavior Ashton never apologized. But demi suffered. Until I finally learned that Kutcher cheated on her again — at the party his friend, just in time for the sixth anniversary of their wedding. 22-year-old Sara Leal has publicly told the details of their sex. This was the last straw for the actress. 11 Nov 2011 Kutcher left demi’s house forever. They officially divorced two years later.
In his memoirs, demi also confessed that she had been raped at the age of 15.
