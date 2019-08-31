Demi Moore was 10 years younger, thanks to training and cosmetology
Demi Moore had a successful job on correcting her appearance. With good training and modern cosmetology celebrity younger by 10 years.
The ex-wife of Bruce Willis, like all Hollywood stars, always watching her figure and appearance. However, 40 years of age, she ceased to please myself in the mirror. The actress tried to correct the signs of aging with plastic surgery, but the result did not satisfy her. The effect of the tightening was not perfect and the problem areas remained visible. The actress realized she needed to find another way to preserve the beauty. After a period of searching she came to the conclusion that in her case need more time to devote to sports and yoga. In addition, as an alternative to Botox demi Moore chose interactive training. Equally effective ways to preserve youth become dance cardio, laser resurfacing, mesotherapy and face-lift.
Recently paparazzi caught 56-year-old celebrity at the airport everyday and was surprised by the appearance of the actress. It’s like she is 10 years younger, being able to get rid of all age-related disadvantages.