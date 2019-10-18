Demi Moore with daughters in the presentation of his book in Los Angeles
56-year-old demi Moore is now engaged in a presentation of his book “Inside out” (Inside Out), which caused a lot of noise in Hollywood. In it, the actress candidly spoke about not only his career successes but also about difficult situations: violence experiences in adolescence, and cheating ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.
Yesterday in Los Angeles hosted another event where demi presented his book to the public. To support her came daughters: the 31-year-old Rumer and 25-year-old Tallulah.
The event was held and a public talk with the guests, which Moore said that inspired her to write the book.
The question that repeatedly arose in my mind: “How did I get here?”. As I passed this path from the start to the life that I live now? Some people I have met along the way and what places seen? This gave me the idea of how I want to share some of their stories. After all, it’s more of memories, not an autobiography
— said demi.
The actress also answered a question about his personal life.
I hope in the future to meet the right partner when the time is right, for this. I’m sure we are not created to be alone. Although I feel quite comfortable alone — I and my seven dogs
— admitted Moore.
Daughters actress evening seemed to like it, and they fully support what their mother found the strength to tell the truth about his life.
It was incredible to celebrate your success yesterday! What an extraordinary evening, full of love and conversations
— posted by Rumer on my blog.
Recall, this is not the first time Moore daughters supporting her on her book-signing. At one of the events they were among the guests along with his father and ex-husband of demi, 64-year-old Bruce Willis.