Demi rose admired curvaceous figure in a bikini
September 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Girl posing lying on the sand in a red revealing outfit and with a big rose in her hair.
Popular British model demi rose appeared in spicy outfit, barely covering her Breasts. Hot photos star has published on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Rose poses lying on the sand near large rocks in the red swimsuit. Outfit made in the style of mini-bikini with decorative ruffles on the straps and a lace under the Breasts and on the belly.
Model bent one leg at the knee so that it completely covered the bikini area. Image star has added a decoration in your hair in the form of large red roses.