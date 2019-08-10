Demi rose demonstrated the seductive forms in transparent dress

The star wore under a sheer knit outfit barely noticeable mini-bikini and bra, minimally covering the chest.

British model demi rose, known for its forms, showed them in a transparent dress. The star shared a racy photo on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Деми Роуз продемонстрировала соблазнительные формы в прозрачном платье

Photo model posing in a wooden Bungalow surrounded by a jungle. Model leaning on a bamboo handrail with one hand and took hold of the other points. Photo star chose a Burgundy sheer dress large knitted that allotment is barely noticeable underwear.

Rose complements the image of a large necklace, earrings and a small purse with a leopard print. The pose that the model chosen for the posing, stressed form of “hourglass” of her figure.

