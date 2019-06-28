Demi rose flaunts Ibiza in a revealing dress
June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
24-year-old model likes to attract attention with provocative images.
Demi rose showed a picture from a holiday in Italy. Beauty flaunts Ibiza in a revealing black see-through dress that reveals her figure at the sides.
And demi in his repertoire – was without underwear. It looked provocative.
The photo was taken poolside on the background of beautiful scenery.
Previously, rose boasted sexual forms in continuous light yellow swimsuit.