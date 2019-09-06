Demi rose has excited fans of curvaceous in the original outfit
Popular British model demi rose showed her curvy shape in a unique costume. Star starred in the “naked” outfit similar to the costume of an Oriental dancer. Naughty pictures appeared on the page of the star in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
Rose wore a dress created of small gold flakes. They barely cover the bare Breasts of the star. And on the hips of a metal plate are assembled into a kind of panties, from which diverge thin chain.
Image star has added a massive necklace of the same material as the suit itself, wide bracelets and large decorative headdress the style of the outfit.
Rose is also outweighed through the arm of the bottle in the leather case, put on high leather boots and tied on a neck a red scarf. On one of the star posing next to the bike.
Judging by the signature star arrived at the “crazy” Burning Man festival.