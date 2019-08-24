Demi rose mini-bikini tried on the image of the Amazon

August 24, 2019
The star posed in the image of the Amazon in a bathing suit, which is almost invisible on her body.

Деми Роуз в мини-бикини примерила образ амазонки

Popular British model demi rose, known for its curvaceous, starred in a racy pose in the hammock. The star shared on his page in Instagram.

In the photo rose captured in a huge net hammock, suspended high above the ground on a background of fields and jungle.

Rose is dressed in a leather leotard, barely covering her Breasts. And wearing attire are generally not visible, as the model is lowered to a bent leg. Her hip is completely closed bikini.

Forehead star has a thin leather headband with a few hanging ornaments.

