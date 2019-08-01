Demi rose seduces figure in a tiny bikini

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Panty models consist only of a transparent thin straps on the hips and barely noticeable flap of tissue in an intimate place.

Деми Роуз соблазняет фигурой в крошечном бикини

Popular British model, known by the nickname of the British Kardashian, starred in a very revealing swimsuit. Spicy the star shared on his page in Instagram.

In the photo rose poses on a small balcony on background of the pool and the scenery of the Greek island of Mykonos.

Model wearing a yellow swimsuit with transparent straps. Blinds bra cover only about a third of the breast star. While panties swimsuit so tiny that can be seen only a couple of centimeters of fabric in the bikini area.

