Demi rose seduces figure in metallic mini
August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The star wore a mini-dress created from the individual “scales” of Golden color. Each of them is connected with the neighboring in the mail.
British model demi rose, known for its forms, appeared in an unusual outfit and showed the picture on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The model wore a mini dress made of individual round “scales” of Golden color. The outfit is reminiscent of metal armor. The image of the rose complements the high tail, dark boots on a high platform and a small purse to match the shoes.
The model in the comments calling themselves Disco Doll Disco doll.
