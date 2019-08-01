Demi rose seduces figure in metallic mini

August 1, 2019
The star wore a mini-dress created from the individual “scales” of Golden color. Each of them is connected with the neighboring in the mail.

British model demi rose, known for its forms, appeared in an unusual outfit and showed the picture on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

The model wore a mini dress made of individual round “scales” of Golden color. The outfit is reminiscent of metal armor. The image of the rose complements the high tail, dark boots on a high platform and a small purse to match the shoes.

The model in the comments calling themselves Disco Doll Disco doll.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.